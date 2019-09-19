As noted, AEW and TNT confirmed that "All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite" will be the official name of their weekly TV show that premieres on Wednesday, October 2 from 8-10pm ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Above is a new "Dynamite" trailer released and below is the full announcement along with a second promotional poster that AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes tweeted out:

AEW on TNT starts Wed, October 2nd 8/7c - #AEWDynamite Wednesday nights are going to get explosive as All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and TNT reveal the name and first official poster of their upcoming weekly show: All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite. As previously announced, starting Wednesday, October 2, AEW will begin airing live two-hour weekly matches on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays, starting in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena. Future matches announced so far will be held in Boston, MA, Philadelphia, PA, Pittsburgh PA, Charleston, WV, Charlotte NC, Nashville, TN, Indianapolis, IN and Chicago, IL. AEW is giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years. AEW is about more than wrestling. It's a movement fueled by fans, offering fun, gripping and authentic athletic matches every week. Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan, the league is headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. The diverse roster of world-class competitors includes Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Dr. Britt Baker, MJF and SCU. AEW is poised to bring new innovation, new energy and a new spirit to wrestling.

DYNAMITE



Wednesdays on TNT



8/7c pic.twitter.com/LaeatkAn45 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 19, 2019