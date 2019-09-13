Tonight's WWE live event scheduled for the McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee has been re-scheduled due to a water main break.

The new date for the live event is Sunday, January 19, 2020. Tickets that had been purchased for tonight's show will be honored at the event on January 19. Full refunds will be available at the point of purchase for those want them.

"UPDATE: Due to a water main break that has resulted in the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga being without water service, WWE has RESCHEDULED tonight's live event at the Mackenzie Arena at UTC to Sunday, January 19, 2020," wrote WRC's David Carroll on Twitter.

The University of Chattanooga at Tennessee, where the McKenzie Arena is located, noted on their website that campus is closed today. They included the following message on the break:

"Campus is closed and classes are canceled today, Friday, as a result of an ongoing water service outage. A water main break occurred on Thursday night affecting a widespread area that includes downtown, north Chattanooga and all campus buildings. Tennessee American Water is working to restore water service as quickly as possible. The annual State of the University address is being postponed to a later date."

Bradley Thomas contributed to this article.