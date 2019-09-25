- Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network saw Dakota Kai return to the ring. She defeated Taynara in singles action. Above is video from the match and below is post-match video of Kai talking to Josiah Williams about her return. Williams asked if this was the return she had been hoping for.

"Is this the return? Yes, it's everything," Kai said. "For the last 8-9 months I've been grinding away in rehab. No one's documenting what I'm doing, I'm just doing it, and to come back tonight and make the impact that I did, it's just... it just proves the only person I need is myself. I'm just happy to be back home and in front of the NXT Universe."

- WWE held two dark matches at Full Sail Live before tonight's NXT episode hit the air on the USA Network. EVOLVE Champion and recent NXT signee Austin Theory defeated Ridge Holland, and Reina Gonzalez defeated Santana Garrett, another recent acquisition. Holland is the former Luke Menzies.

- After a quick squash win over Sean Maluta on last week's NXT episode, Cameron Grimes received more TV time this week. He defeated Raul Mendoza in a hard-fought match, which saw Mendoza control most of the action. It looks like WWE may have plans for the former Trevor Lee, who recently lost to Jordan Myles in the finals of the NXT Breakout tournament. Below are a few shots from the Grimes vs. Mendoza match: