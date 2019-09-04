Tony Ferguson is the owner of one of the more impressive win streaks in the UFC, having scored 12 consecutive victories. The former interim UFC lightweight champion defeated Donald Cerrone earlier this year and also holds wins over former champions Anthony Pettis and Rafael dos Anjos during his run.

On Saturday at UFC 242, reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim titleholder Dustin Poirier square off to unify the belts. Ferguson, who was offered the spot of backup challenger in the event one of them misses weight, declined, wanting instead to focus on the winner. That also means he has no interest in tangling with Conor McGregor at the moment, despite the two having history with one another.

"He's not my concern," Ferguson told ESPN. "He's like a female, like one of those ex-girlfriends. I stopped worrying about that. At first he was in line, trying ot go for the title, then once he became irrelevant, I stopped caring about that dude."

Ferguson (25-3) captured the interim title back in 2017 with a submission of Kevin Lee. Before he could unify the belt, though, he was injured and stripped of it. The last loss for the former Ultimate Fighter winner came in 2012 via decision to Michael Johnson.

As for the Nurmagomedov-Poirier contest, Ferguson has his prediction for what he would like to see happen.

"Hopefully Dustin gets a piece of him, throws him on his back and puts him away," Ferguson said. "If push comes to shove and we need to do it, me and Khabib, we'll go out there and we'll handle this (expletive) in December. So either Dustin or Khabib, title shot next, December, Las Vegas; let's make it happen UFC brass."