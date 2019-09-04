Below are highlights from the first episode of The Road to AEW on TNT:

* Clips shown from all the different matches at last weekend's AEW All Out.

* Tony Schiavone in the AEW Control Center. He previews the upcoming AEW Women's World Championship match between Nyla Rose and Riho. Rose won the Casino Battle Royale to earn her spot. Riho defeated Hikaru Shida at All Out to get the second spot.

* Schiavone talks a bit about Pentagon Jr. and Fenix defeating The Young Bucks to retain the AAA Tag Titles at All Out. Santana and Ortiz (no longer "LAX") appeared after the match to make their AEW debut.

* Clips shown of Cody (with MJF) vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard). During the match, Arn Anderson gave Shawn Spears a spinebuster. Cody picked up the win over Spears. Backstage, Sammy Guevara was watching closely as he will meet Cody on the first episode of AEW on TNT on October 2.

* We see highlights of Chris Jericho beating "Hangman" Adam Page to become the first-ever AEW World Champion.

* Also previewed, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will take on Chris Jericho and two mystery partners on October 2.