- Above is the 2019 WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show with Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

- Cedric Alexander vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles has been announced for tonight's Clash of Champions Kickoff, along with Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak.

- Below is the WWE Watch Along video for tonight's Clash pay-per-view, featuring host Cathy Kelley. She will be joined by Lacey Evans, Ali, Matt Hardy, Natalya, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Kassius Ohno, Vic Joseph, Heath Slater and others. Ryder and Evans took to Twitter to hype the stream, and Ryder commented on being joined by his girlfriend, Chelsea Green of WWE NXT.

Ryder wrote, "#WWEWatchAlong tonight! @thecurthawkins & I will outshine and steal @catherinekelley's job...AGAIN! AND my fiancé @ImChelseaGreen will be there...what a great night."

Evans added, "What happens when the sassy southern belle runs her mouth on #WWEWatchAlong?...... find out tonight ya nasties. #ClashOfChampions #WWE #SassySouthernbelle #LikeALady #LimitlessLady"

