WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson spoke with Ring the Belle about a possible return to WWE, rumors of her originally being pick to become the first WWE Divas Champion, and the original plan for her bikini reveal against Sable.

Wilson was released from WWE back in 2008 and has since made a handful of appearances at shows like RAW's 25th Anniversary and wrestling in the battle royal at WWE Evolution last October. Wilson said if she did return for another WWE match, she would train for quite awhile before hand to prove the doubters wrong.

"I feel like if I ever had another match I'd have to train for six months, make it damn good," Wilson said. "The only reason I would only do that is so that I can shut up the naysayers and even prove to myself that I'm actually a much better athlete today than I was then."

Back in WWE's bikini contest days, Wilson went up against her then rival, Sable. Wilson initially had on a black bikini, but ended up revealing an even smaller bikini that she had underneath. Wilson noted in the interview the original plans were to have hand prints painted on her chest, in similar fashion to what Sable did previously, but passed on that idea.

"I wish I could say that it was my idea but it was not," Wilson noted. "That was creative's. They came up with it. What they wanted me to do was to paint like Sable did. I guess it kinda makes sense because I was against her. But all I heard was, 'You want me to paint what? No, I'm not.' So this was like the crossover. We agreed on this one."

Also mentioned were the rumors of Wilson being picked to be the first-ever WWE Divas Champion, but that never coming to fruition. Michelle McCool became the inaugural champion, Wilson never won the title.

"I have recently heard that," Wilson responded. "It is kind of depressing to think about. Give me that belt, I deserve it. They didn't tell us. They didn't tell me."

