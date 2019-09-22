- The video above is a throwback from Judgment Day 2006. The match was between Bobby Lashley and Booker T and was the King of the Ring final.

- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are at the 71st Emmy Awards. The Emmys are taking place in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. They are airing live on FOX tonight.

- Dolph Ziggler did a quick review for Hornswoggle's autobiography, Life Is Short and So Am I: My Life Inside, Outside, and Under the Wrestling Ring. Ziggler wrote, "I flew through this book in 1 day! @wwehornswoggle did a hell of a job! I can not recommend this enough, especially if you're a wrestling fan!"

Hornswoggle's book was released earlier this month by ECW Press.