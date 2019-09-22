- The video above is a throwback from Judgment Day 2006. The match was between Bobby Lashley and Booker T and was the King of the Ring final.
- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are at the 71st Emmy Awards. The Emmys are taking place in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. They are airing live on FOX tonight.
In LA today walking the purple carpet at the #Emmys2019 with my beautiful date @StephMcMahon. @FOXTV @WWE pic.twitter.com/qxRaI6gRqi— Triple H (@TripleH) September 23, 2019
- Dolph Ziggler did a quick review for Hornswoggle's autobiography, Life Is Short and So Am I: My Life Inside, Outside, and Under the Wrestling Ring. Ziggler wrote, "I flew through this book in 1 day! @wwehornswoggle did a hell of a job! I can not recommend this enough, especially if you're a wrestling fan!"
Hornswoggle's book was released earlier this month by ECW Press.
I flew through this book in 1 day! @wwehornswoggle did a hell of a job! I can not recommend this enough, especially if you're a wrestling fan! pic.twitter.com/0NWKFHHn3k— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) September 23, 2019