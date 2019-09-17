WWE RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman reportedly ran last night's show from Knoxville, Tennessee, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Heyman ran the show because Vince McMahon, Triple H and Kevin Dunn were not there.

Triple H reportedly missed RAW because he's in Orlando to prepare for Wednesday's WWE NXT premiere on the USA Network. There's no word yet on why Vince and Dunn missed the show.

WWE's Vice President of Global TV Production Michael Mansbury reportedly filled in for Dunn at last night's show.

There's no word yet on if Vince and Dunn will be backstage for tonight's SmackDown.