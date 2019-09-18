- Above is post-show video of Triple H giving a speech and celebrating with fans at Full Sail Live after this week's WWE NXT episode went off the air. For those who missed it, below is the special opening video that kicked off the NXT USA premiere with Triple H welcoming everyone.

- As noted, Candice LeRae became the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Mia Yim, Bianca Belair and Io Shirai on this week's NXT episode. NXT General Manager William Regal has announced LeRae vs. Baszler for the Wednesday, October 2 NXT episode on the USA Network. This is the first night NXT and AEW will go head-to-head.

- This week's NXT episode also saw WWE UK Champion WALTER make his brand debut along with the other members of his Imperium stable - NXT UK Superstars Fabian Aichner, Alexander Wolfe and Marcel Barthel.

Imperium hit the ring before Denzel DeJournette vs. Kushida could begin, and beat Denzel down. Kushida came out and tried to fight the group off but they briefly got the upperhand. Kushida was able to escape and a singles match between WALTER was teased. WALTER cut a promo before Kushida's appearance and put the NXT roster on notice. The group later participated in the show-ending brawl that kicked off during the Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle Street Fight.

Below are photos and videos from the segment: