Tonight NXT premiered live on the USA Network. The show saw the return of Lio Rush and at the end, Triple H rejoicing with the crowd.

During an NXT media call tonight, Triple H was asked by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about Ciampa's viral video earlier today implying a return.

"He is getting very close," answered Triple H. "When you come down to the end of-unfortunately I've been through a lot of these, when you come down to the end there is this point and time when you are just chopping at the bit. You're ready to go, you feel like you can move the world. And yet, the doctors are still like, 'Give it a bit more, take it slow.' That last couple of percent to getting to 100% is the most frustrating part for an athlete because you feel like you can take on the world but you can't just quite yet. He's ready, he's as close as he can get. He is the racehorse right now, stomping and pulling at that gate. When that doctor tells him to go, he's going to come flying out of there."

Triple H was quite proud of tonight's show, not only praising the performers but Full Sail University and the USA Network.

"I just stood in front of talent and said, hard to follow up what they just accomplished without saying anything that doesn't sound trite other than to say how proud I am of all of this," said Triple H. "It's taking a long time to get here. This was a starting line, not the finish line. We went out there tonight on the number one network on cable television, USA, amazing partners for us for years and put on what I feel was an epic hour of programming on USA. Number one trending in the USA the entire time, number one in the world the entire time, and number 4 in the world the entire time. Tough to say more than that other than I thought it was a hell of a night and thought it was an epic performance on everybody's part.

"I'm proud of this team from behind the scenes to in front of it. I want to thank our partners here at Full Sail University because, without them, it doesn't happen. They are the best partners we have. Everything they have here is top shelf. Couldn't be a better partner for us. Great night, the beautiful part we get to do it again next Wednesday and the Wednesday after. I'm excited."

He was also asked about Lio Rush's return, which revealed that it was something that was going on for a while.

"No, it was something we've been talking about for a while," revealed Triple H. "This whole thing with NXT on USA, we've been talking about doing it for a year and a half, two years, then when it finally happens it's a recent development. Until it actually happens, it hasn't happened. Until we knew what was going on there was a bit of a lag there. I'm just really excited, Lio Rush won. He's just a phenomenal, energetic, and money performer to me. Thrilled that we get to put him on the show and have him showcase what he does. He and Oney tore it up and that's what it's about."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.