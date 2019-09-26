- Triple H surprised a group of WWE NXT regulars during their post-show dinner at the Ale House near Full Sail Live last night. Above is video from the surprise visit.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Asuka turns 38 years old today while SmackDown Superstar Buddy Murphy turns 31.

- As noted, Cedric Alexander vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles has been announced for Monday's RAW season premiere episode from Phoenix. The title will be on the line.

Styles took to Twitter today to react to the match announcement. He wrote, "New season of #Raw but the same mother-lovin', phenomenal-forearm-deliverin', Styles-clashin', US-CHAMPIN' A. J. STYLES."

Cedric also responded and said he will make this second chance count. He wrote, "I have a second chance and I will make it count. #AgeOfAlexander #EbonyLion"

You can see their tweets below: