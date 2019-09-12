- E! posted this video of Total Divas stars Carmella and Sonya Deville playing a game of "Try Not to Laugh" by reading flattering fan tweets about each other.

As noted, the 9th season of WWE's Total Divas will premiere on Wednesday, October 2 at 10pm ET. This season will feature Carmella, Deville, Ronda Rousey, Natalya, Naomi, and Nia Jax. the Bella Twins will also appear in supporting roles.

- WWE stock was up 2.56% today, closing at $73.78 per share. Today's high was $74.12 and the low was $71.99.

- Triple H took to Twitter today and posted the latest WWE NXT teaser for the USA Network premiere. He included messages for those fans who have been with the brand on its journey, and those who haven't.

He wrote, "If you've been on this journey...thank you. And if you haven't, now is YOUR chance to catch the fire... So get ready. @WWENXT going LIVE on @USA_Network THIS Wednesday. This is your brand. And this is our time!!! WE. ARE. NXT."

You can see the full tweet and promo below: