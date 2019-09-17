Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley still wants to reclaim his title. But, the former NCAA wrestling standout also has a strong desire to take on current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Why, though, does Woodley want to meet the unbeaten fighter? He explained during a recent Q&A session with fans in Vancouver.

"He's a beast," Woodley said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "I just think that right now in my life and in my career, I need the impossible. I need the stuff that nobody can do. I need the thing that's gonna motivate me beyond measure and I think that he provides that."

Woodley, who has dealt with tough weight cuts in the past, admitted he could never drop to lightweight for the bout. Instead, he believes there is a chance Nurmagomedov would move up or they could agree to a catchweight contest.

"It would have to be something that he would be interested in," Woodley added. "He's on top of the world right now. I might not even be an option for him. It's more out of respect of what he can do. I gotta see what it feels like."

Woodley lost the UFC welterweight title via decision to Kamaru Usman this past March. He had successfully defended it three times with wins over Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia and Darren Till before the setback.