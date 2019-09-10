UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones got people talking on social media with a response about his potential return to the Octagon soon. Jones is coming off a successful title defense vs. Thiago Santos earlier this year.

When asked by a follower when we might see him in action again, Jones responded on Twitter, "Buckle your seat belt my friend, Big (fight) announcement coming soon."

Shortly after that message was sent out, top contender Jan Blachowicz posted on Twitter that "Bird are twittering that the fight is coming" tagging both the UFC and UFC president Dana White. Blachowicz has been pushing for a bout after his knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

Jones is an impressive 25-1 with one no-contest in his career, highlighted by wins over Daniel Cormier, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, Alexander Gustafsson, Chael Sonnen and Rashad Evans. Blachowicz owns a 24-8 record that includes seven wins in 12 Octagon appearances. He has won five of his last six overall to vault up the light heavyweight ladder.

A rumored date for the Jones-Blachowicz bout is UFC 245 on December 14 in Las Vegas.