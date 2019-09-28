The UFC checked another country off for an event Saturday, as UFC Fight Night 160 took place from Cophengen, Denmark. It marked the first event, as Jared Cannonier left with a key victory.

Cannonier stopped Jack Hermansson in the second round of their middleweight affair from the Royal Arena. The win was the third in a row for Cannonier, who is now 13-4 overall and 7-3 over his 10-fight UFC career.

Mark Madsen claimed a first round finish over Danilo Belluardo in the co-main event, with Gilbert Burns besting Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight showdown.

Ion Cutelaba finished off Khalil Rountree Jr. with elbows in the opening three minutes, Ovince Saint Preux locked up another Von Flue choke and Nicolas Dalby opened the main card with a decision over Alex Oliveira.

John Phillips, Makhmud Muradov, Ismail Naurdiev, Giga Chikadze, Lina Lansberg, Marc Diakiese and Jack Shore were all winners on the prelims. Cannonier, Saint Preux, Phillips and Shore earned "Performance of the Night" bonuses.

Complete results are below:

* Jared Cannonier def. Jack Hermansson via TKO (strikes) at :27 of Round 2

* Mark Madsen def. Danilo Belluardo via TKO (strikes) at 1:12 of Round 1

* Gilbert Burns def. Gunnar Nelson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Ion Cutelaba def. Khalil Rountree Jr. via TKO (elbows) at 2:35 of Round 1

* Ovince Saint Preux def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via submission (Von Flue choke) at 2:14 of Round 2

* Nicolas Dalby def. Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* John Phillips def. Alen Amedovski via KO (strike) at :17 of Round 1

* Makhmud Muradov def. Alessio Di Chirico via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Ismail Naurdiev def. Siyar Bahadurazada via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)

* Giga Chikadze def. Brandon Davis via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Lina Lansberg def. Macy Chiasson via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

* Marc Diakiese def. Lando Vannata via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

* Jack Shore def. Nohelin Hernandez via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:51 of Round 3