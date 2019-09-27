Many have been asking that the UFC never book former champion BJ Penn for a fight again. That wish has now come true, as UFC president Dana White told Yahoo! Sports that Penn has been released.

Penn was most recently caught getting involved in a bar fight in Hawaii, which resulted in him being knocked out for a brief time. There were reports of a possible bout with Nik Lentz, but that is now off the table completely.

Prior to the altercation at the bar, Penn was also being investigated on several allegations involving the mother of his children for violence. He has lost his last seven fights inside the Octagon.

A champion in both the lightweight and welterweight divisions, Penn sparked an entire fan base during his run to championships. He fought then-welterweight titleholder Georges St-Pierre when he was the lightweight champion, and also holds wins over Matt Hughes, Matt Serra, Diego Sanchez, Kenny Florian and others.