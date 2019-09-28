Dragon Gate Pro-Wrestling announced on their Facebook that Ultimo Dragon has officially joined the company in a senior advisor role.

They wrote, "Dragon Gate are happy to announce that Ultimo Dragon has officially joined the company in a senior advisor role. In this role he be able provide invaluable coaching and training for the younger generation, while continuing to compete in the ring when his schedule allows it. DG wrestlers & staff, now together with Ultimo Dragon, will continue to strive to make Dragon Gate an exciting and enjoyable experience for our fans. Please join us in welcoming Ultimo Dragon back home."

Ultimo Dragon has wrestled in several promotions like NJPW, Pro Wrestling Noah, All Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, and UWA.

Ultimo Dragon was also in WCW in the '90s where he was a two-time WCW Cruiserweight Champion as well as a two-time WCW Television Champion. He had a stint in WWE from 2003 to 2004 too.



