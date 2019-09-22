- WWE Untold: That's Gotta Be Kane! is now available on the WWE Network. Above, Kane talked about his nervousness before making his WWE debut during The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels' Hell in a Cell match in 1997.

"I was really nervous because this was my big break," Kane said. "Also, this is The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels and I just didn't want to mess it up. That was the first time when I walked through the curtain, it was the first time I'd ever heard Kane's music. Of course, I didn't get to hear Vince yelling, 'That's gotta be Kane!' But the crowd went nuts."

- On his UpUpDownDown channel, Xavier Woods spoke to Ricochet about the photo of The Undertaker playing Uno on a plane. Woods then challenged Undertaker to a game of Uno, saying "He fears us in Uno." On Twitter, Woods wrote, "I stand by my words. But I will also say this....Undertaker, please don't kill me."

