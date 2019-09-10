As we previously reported, AEW All Out garnered around 28,000 buys on standard TV pay-per-view in the United States, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. That number did not include streaming buys from B/R Live.

In an update, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the streaming numbers for All Out in the U.S. were about even with Double Or Nothing and not higher as previously reported, so overall buys in the U.S. declined.

FITE TV confirmed to Wrestling Inc. over the weekend that international buys on their platform for All Out were up from Double Or Noting. Meltzer noted that buys in the U.K. on ITV were up as well.

It is still estimated that All Out averaged around 100,000 buys, down 10% from the 111,000 buys generated by Double Or Nothing. Meltzer noted that while the decline in U.S. buys "was significant", the increase in buys from the U.K. helped the final number. However there would be more of a revenue drop, as the price of the pay-per-view was more expensive in the U.S.

AEW's next pay-per-view, Full Gear, takes place on November 9th at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. It will be the company's first pay-per-view following the launch of their weekly show on TNT on October 2nd.