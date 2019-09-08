Earlier this week it was reported AEW All Out drew around 28,000 buys on standard TV PPV in the U.S, not including buys from B/R Live. This was down from the estimated 35,000 buys for AEW Double or Nothing. Although exact numbers weren't known, streaming PPV numbers in the US for All Out were up for B/R Live.

In that same report, it was noted FITE TV numbers were down for All Out, although specifics weren't given.

FITE TV has since confirmed to Wrestling Inc. that AEW All Out buys "exceeded" those of AEW Double or Nothing.

AEW's next PPV is Full Gear on November 9 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Chris Jericho will defend the AEW World Championship against Cody, and Jon Moxley will take on Kenny Omega.