2020 US Presidential Democratic Candidate Andrew Yang gave his praise to AEW tonight. Yang first congratulated AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and then told AEW that he's rooting for them to help make the industry more talent-friendly.

His full quote was, "Congrats @IAmJericho - I'm rooting for @AEWrestling to help make the industry more talent-friendly."

Chris Jericho became the first AEW Champion last night at AEW All Out. He beat Adam Page to win the title.