Impact star and current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Tessa Blanchard tweeted "Be original," which got current Director of Talent for Lucha Libre AAA, Vampiro to share his opinion about the kind of photos that she shares on social media. He seemed to be worried that too sexy photos would make fans lose respect for Blanchard.

Vampiro wrote, "You're my friend. I like your comment. Don't take pictures that show your butt. Your beautiful, very, but show your strength as an athlete, and continue to inspire. I support you huge, change the way we look at women in our Industry! Your other pics, you should be a model!" He later deleted the tweet after Tessa responded.

Tessa Blanchard responded, "I see a strong, athletic, badass, empowering woman Main Eventing an @IMPACTWRESTLING PPV. I work very hard to stay in the shape of an elite athlete...I'm not naive, but I would expect for someone, esp. in the business, to notice that I don't & have never relied on my sexuality."

Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie responded to Tessa's comment, "What a stupid and ridiculous comment. But we all know he's really good and stupid and ridiculous comments. We all bust our asses to be the best, look our best and perform our best. If I want to post a pic of my butt it's my prerogative. Our bodies our lives. F--- off V."

Be original. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) September 1, 2019

I see a strong, athletic, bad ass, empowering woman Main Eventing an @IMPACTWRESTLING PPV. I work very hard to stay in the shape of an elite athlete...I'm not naive, but I would expect for someone, esp. in the business, to notice that I don't & have never relied on my sexuality. https://t.co/UUwZLtvpKk — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) September 1, 2019