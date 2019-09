AEW's "Countdown to All Out" preview special drew 390,000 viewers and ranked #29 in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic on Friday night, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This was AEW's first piece of programming on TNT. The one-hour special, which was a preview for Saturday's All Out pay-per-view, aired at 10pm ET on Friday night. It was just announced less than 48 hours before airing.

You can see the full AEW TNT special above.