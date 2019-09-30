WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter to promote tonight's big RAW season premiere episode.

"It all begins again tonight. Excited to celebrate Raw's jam-packed Season Premiere on @USA_Network with you, the #WWEUniverse. #WWEPremiereWeek," he wrote.

Tonight's show will air live on the USA Network from the Talking Sticks Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Besides a new logo and theme song, tonight's show is expected to feature new graphics, a new stage/set, and the new announce team.

Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET, and stay tuned for updates on tonight's show.

Below is Vince's full tweet along with the line-up for tonight:

* Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appear

* The Miz hosts MizTV with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defends against Rey Mysterio

* Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defends against Cedric Alexander

* RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defend against Heavy Machinery

* Debut of the new RAW announce team with Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler