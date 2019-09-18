WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter this afternoon to promote tonight's big WWE NXT premiere on the USA Network.

"To quote the man behind the incredible success of #WWENXT, 'Are you ready?"' Tonight, the pride and passion of our NXT Superstars will shine under a new spotlight on @USA_Network," Vince tweeted, borrowing a quote from Triple H.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live NXT coverage.

You can see Vince's full tweet below: