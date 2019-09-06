- As noted, RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman is celebrating his 36th birthday today. To celebrate, above is the latest WWE Playlist episode with the most jaw-dropping feats of strength from The Monster Among Men.

- Vince McMahon and the WWE writers held a RAW creative meeting that went most of today and Vince was "on everybody to be creative", according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live. We're not sure if these are regular remarks from Vince, but it sounds like the WWE Chairman wanted everyone to really turn up the creativity for Monday's show from Madison Square Garden, which is the Clash of Champions go-home episode.

As noted earlier today, WWE has announced the following for Monday's RAW at MSG. The two singles match and the women's tag team match were announced just today, likely coming out of the meeting.

* Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* Cedric Alexander vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match

* Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metalik

* King of the Ring Quarterfinals Triple Threat: Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Baron Corbin

* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin moderates the Clash of Champions Universal Title match contract signing between RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins

- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown ended with Erick Rowan destroying Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. He also admitted to being behind the recent mystery attacks on Reigns. Buddy Murphy, who was the first to accuse Rowan, took to Twitter yesterday and commented on being right all along.

He wrote, "So I was right all along! Do I get a apology!? #SDLive"

It will be interesting to see if Murphy remains in the storyline on Tuesday's SmackDown show, which is the final episode before Clash of Champions. Rowan is set to face Reigns at the pay-per-view on September 15.

Below is Murphy's tweet: