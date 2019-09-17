There's been a lot of speculation on Cedric Alexander's WWE status over the past few days and word now is that his quick loss at WWE Clash of Champions was a call made by Vince McMahon.

Vince reportedly "wanted to bury" Cedric on Sunday at Clash of Champions, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The speculation began when WWE announced Cedric vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles for the Clash Kickoff pre-show. The rumors continued when AJ won a quick squash over Cedric. Cedric then took a pin from Styles in the six-man match on last night's RAW.

It was believed that Cedric was headed for a strong singles push after it was revealed that he had a big supporter in RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman. It was recently reported that Heyman wanted to push Cedric to the top with a slow build, but it looks like Vince may have nixed those plans.

Stay tuned for updates on Cedric's status.