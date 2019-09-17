- As seen above, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has released another one of his commercials for the Cumberland Farms chain of convenience stores. This commercial features two Nature Boys "because one is never enough."

- We noted earlier, via PWInsider, that Vince McMahon was back to work at tonight's WWE SmackDown from Atlanta, after missing Monday's RAW from Knoxville, along with Triple H and Kevin Dunn. In a correction, PWInsider now reports that Vince is not at the State Farm Arena for tonight's SmackDown.

Vince did go through the plans for tonight's SmackDown several times today during production meetings, via telephone, but he is not backstage at the arena. Tonight's SmackDown is reportedly being ran by Executive Director Eric Bischoff, along with veteran writer Ed Koskey, Bruce Prichard and WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes.

- As noted, WWE and Fox recently confirmed several dates and locations for the "WWE on Fox Moving Company" promotion, which will see a moving truck travel from city to city to promote the SmackDown Fox premiere on Friday, October 4.

Below is a new promo with NASCAR star Jeff Gordon assisting with the "WWE on Fox Moving Company" truck. For those who missed it, the remaining dates are also below:

* Tuesday, September 17 - Washington, DC

* Wednesday, September 18 - Detroit, MI

* Thursday, September 19 - Chicago, IL

* Friday, September 20 - Chicago, IL

* Saturday, September 21 - Madison, WI

* Sunday, September 22 - Minneapolis, MN

* Monday, September 23 - Minneapolis, MN

* Wednesday, September 25 - Kansas City, MO

* Friday, September 27 - Dallas, TX

* Sunday, September 29 - Houston, TX

* Monday, September 30 - Austin, TX

* Wednesday, October 2 - Phoenix, AZ

* Thursday, October 3 - San Diego, CA

* Friday, October 4 - Los Angeles, CA