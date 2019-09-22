On this past Wednesday's NXT, Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel) crashed the showed to put NXT on notice. During WALTER's promo, KUSHIDA came out and ending up battling with the UK Champ.

In the video below, WALTER challenged KUSHIDA to find two partners of his own and meet Imperium in the ring this Wednesday.

"KUSHIDA made the biggest mistake of his whole career, he needs to understand where his position is in our sport," WALTER said. "So let's pose it as a challenge. Why doesn't KUSHIDA find two guys who are foolish enough to stand by him and step up against Imperium this Wednesday at NXT live. Because KUSHIDA and everyone else in NXT will soon realize that Imperium controls the time, and most importantly, we own the ring."