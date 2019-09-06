WWE UK Champion WALTER recently spoke with talkSPORT and revealed that he's had very little dealings with Triple H since debuting with the company in January of this year. He reportedly signed in November 2018.

WALTER was asked about his first conversations with Triple H and if he made the big man feel wanted in the company. He did say he's worked more with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

"Oh yeah, they did [make me feel wanted], I can't deny that," he said. "But, my conversations with Triple H have been very little so far, actually. We had a conversation when I started, but in between not much. That was really it, I'm not really a small talk guy. I don't talk to people unless I have something worth talking about or reasoning behind it. I've worked a little more with Shawn Michaels which is very helpful. Obviously, he's a very experienced guy and he's been very successful in his career. Actually, I think people often think with wrestling, the things that make the difference are major changes, but it's the very smallest of details that make a very big difference. Those people – like William Regal – they all have those little tricks in their back pocket. So it's a very good environment to be in."

WALTER is currently leading the Imperium stable on the WWE NXT UK brand. The group consists of WALTER, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner and Alexander Wolfe. WALTER was asked how the group started and if it was his idea to make it happen, or WWE's. He talked about his history with Barthel, who was in WXW's Imperium-like Ringkampf stable with WALTER, and Wolfe.

"We wanted to do it as a group, for sure," WALTER revealed. "Alexander Wolfe and Marcel Barthel, they started out like me and I've known them for over 10 years now. They started out as part of the process I was talking about earlier and it was like 'we've got to do something in Germany'. We worked on the roster of WXW as a team and then we all went our separate ways and now this was the chance to bring it back and we really wanted to do it because we all think the same way about how this sport should be done. Like how we should represent ourselves and move forward so it was like yep, let's make it happen."

The 32 year old former Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and PROGRESS World Champion is known for his legendary knife-edge chops. He was asked about adding the moves to his arsenal and if he knew he had something big when he first started doing them.

"There's no big story behind it. I just thought, what should I do? I'm a big person with big limbs so I thought I'd use them as efficiently as possible."

WALTER also revealed that some wrestlers have said they don't want to take the chops. "Sometimes [people say they don't want to take them]. But I don't care. It is what it is. It's going to happen," he added.

There had been talk earlier this year of WALTER staying on the NXT UK brand because he was not interested in moving to America because he was happy with his home life in Germany. He was asked by talkSPORT if that means he's in no rush to move to America to join the main roster. WALTER said he would go to the main roster, but he's still not interested in moving to the United States because the American lifestyle is not for him. He previously stated in an interview that he prefers the German-Austrian way of living, and that his base will always be Germany.

"I would go on the main roster at some point but I wouldn't move to America," he said in this new interview. "Moving to America is not for me. American lifestyle is not for me. No, I couldn't imagine that. When it comes to that, I stay where I am. But, I am able to get on an airplane! [laughs]."