WWE UK Champion WALTER recently spoke with SPORTbible. The interview was done before his impressive main event match with Tyler Bate at the WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" event. WALTER said he would be interested in a match with Brock Lesnar, and praised The Beast as the smartest pro wrestler in the business right now.

"For sure," the leader of Imperium said when asked about possibly wrestling Lesnar. "I think right now there's no smarter professional wrestlers than Brock Lesnar at the moment. I'm aware of the -- I don't know -- the negative reactions he gets by the fans, but if I ever end up in that position in my career, I would be very thankful [laughs]. For sure, 100 per cent. I think Brock is amazing and I would love to do that."

WALTER's Imperium stable with Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel is the hottest thing going on the NXT UK brand right now, and the leader said they are all for being serious about the sport. He was asked how Imperium is different from past stables he has been in.

"If you look at us, it speaks a little bit for itself," WALTER said. "We're four men with [the] same ideas and we think in the same kind of way about what we do. The visual side [with Imperium], we try to have a clean look but also simple, but it's understandable to everyone so we just need to stand in the ring without talking and everybody realises, 'Ooff, the fun is out of the window now [laughs].' Now it's serious. And that's, yeah, what we are. We're serious about this sport and it's important to us, especially for Marcel [Barthel]. His father [Axel Dieter] was a very famous wrestler in Germany, so he's a second-generation wrestler. So for him, it's never been fun for him like a lot of the other guys. There's no joking around because this has fed his family for decades. And that's the same approach I think we all have."

The interview also included WALTER expressing interest in possible matches with Lesnar, Cesaro, Big Show, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Daniel Bryan. He also mentioned being a fan of The Revival and mentioned looking up to other WWE Superstars.

"Yeah, of course," WALTER answered when asked if there's anyone on RAW or SmackDown that he would love to wrestle. "There are a bunch of people I really look up to and I like what they do in the ring. Daniel Bryan is one of them, for sure. And then I'm a big fan of The Revival, too. Drew McIntyre is someone I think we could have a good contest. And personally for my own amusement, I've always felt the idea of having a contest with Braun Strowman could be very interesting [laughs]."

WALTER is just the third WWE UK Champion in history, and was the one who put an end to Pete Dunne's historic 685 day title reign. WALTER defeated Dunne at NXT "Takeover: New York" back during WrestleMania 35 Weekend. He was asked what kind of legacy he's looking to create with this reign.

"There's no like big goal for the reign what I wanna reach or any amount of days that I want to reach or something like that," WALTER said. "That's not what I think it has. I think to the next challenge I have is Tyler Bate [WALTER would go on to defeat Bate in the Cardiff main event] and that's where my mind is at the moment, but what is after that, I don't care at the moment because I need to focus on the things that are close to me and I can actually do something about. I don't know what's in one year or in half a year -- and I can control it. So I don't care about it now. I just do things best to my ability and focus on Tyler now and then we see where we end up."