As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler had an altercation in Las Vegas a few weeks back, more than one month after Goldberg's win over Ziggler at WWE SummerSlam. Goldberg revealed the altercation via Instagram video, which you can see below.

It was also reported, via PWInsider, that some people within WWE believed that the Vegas altercation would lead to another SmackDown FOX appearance for Goldberg. Goldberg is booked for Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere in Los Angeles for the 20th Anniversary festivities, but it looks like what happened in Vegas will stay there.

New details have been revealed on the Ziggler - Goldberg angle that took place back on Friday, September 20. Ziggler and Goldberg shot the angle while they were both at a birthday dinner party for porn star and director Kendra Lust, at the Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in downtown Vegas, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Ziggler was reportedly at a table with Lust and others when Goldberg arrived. The two then exchanged words and got physical for the pull-apart.

There are currently no plans to do anything with the Vegas altercation on WWE TV, and no plans to resume the Goldberg vs. Ziggler feud. It's interesting that they even shot the angle because there's really no point in doing another Goldberg vs. Ziggler match after SummerSlam, but this could just be a case of Ziggler and Goldberg shooting their own angle for publicity.

It is still possible that we see Goldberg used more on WWE TV after Friday. While FOX officials might want the former World Heavyweight Champion on their blue brand programming, it was noted that RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman has wanted Goldberg to be used as an occasional character for some time. The idea would see Goldberg come in and destroy people every now and then, as the older Legend, similar to the role WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino played during the late 1970s or early 1980s WWE Title reign of another Hall of Famer, Bob Backlund. The long-term idea would see Goldberg work that role for several more years, and then Brock Lesnar would take the role over.

There's no word yet on if Heyman's idea is being considered, or what Goldberg's WWE future will be past the SmackDown FOX premiere on Friday. Stay tuned for updates on his status.

For those who missed it, below is the original video from Goldberg, plus social media comments from Goldberg, Ziggler and Matt Riddle:

It's a damn good thing I wasn't still hungry!! https://t.co/O5Y8Z16q0L — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) September 20, 2019

dips--t took a break from ruining wrestling to ruin my night off. I'm not interested. get a hobby or go fishing or something. Maybe you can do that without getting hurt. no other warning or comments on this, from me. Thanks — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) September 21, 2019

Why didn't you try this with me ?? I would have had an even better story for watch along https://t.co/do0TRveelt — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) September 21, 2019

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

