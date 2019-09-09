Shane McMahon has been away from WWE action due to jury duty.

It was reported over the weekend, by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, that Shane has been away because WWE creative had nothing for him as Vince McMahon, as the main one writing the show as of late, "forgot" about Shane's storyline. That is incorrect as the real reason Shane hasn't been on TV is because he's been away at jury duty.

Shane had been continuing his feud with Kevin Owens on SmackDown. As noted, Owens missed last Tuesday's SmackDown episode because he was helping his family prepare for Hurricane Dorian in Florida.

It looks like Shane had been doing jury duty near New York City. There's no word yet on when he will be back on TV, but the feud with Owens is expected to continue.