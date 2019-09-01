IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay jokingly tweeted at WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, Yo @AdamColePro we cool right?"

Along with the question, he shared a video from AEW All Out's Buy In, where Adam Cole's girlfriend Britt Baker is attacking his girlfriend, Bea Priestley while she's coming down to the ring for the Casino Battle Royale.

After the show, Britt Baker also called out Bea Priestley, because what she did during the Casino Battle Royale. After Baker eliminated Priestley, she held on Baker's arm as Nyla Rose eliminated her.

Adam Cole did respond to Will Ospreay, "We're cool man...our ladies not so much..."