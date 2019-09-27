Will Ospreay was recently part of NJPW's column, In Fans Bring the Questions Match.

One of the first questions Will Ospreay answered was about who his biggest rival was. Ospreay revealed that it was Ring of Honor star Marty Scurll, who he had the biggest beef with.

"I think in all of wrestling, my biggest rival has to be Marty Scurll," Will Ospreay revealed. "He doesn't like me, I don't like him. We're very different guys, like the Batman and the Joker."

While speaking about what led him to become a wrestler, the NJPW star revealed that AJ Styles was one of the reasons why he wanted to become a pro wrestler.

"I've always watched wrestling, ever since I was a baby," said Ospreay. "But I was channel surfing once and found TNA, the three-way between Chris Daniels, Samoa Joe and AJ Styles. AJ grabbed the top rope and hit a springboard Shooting Star Press. I was 14, 15 years old and I instantly thought 'I want to be a pro-wrestler. AJ Styles is the reason I wanted to be a pro-wrestler."

Will Ospreay also revealed that before he decided to go with NJPW, he had offers by both WWE and Impact Wrestling.

"I chose New Japan because… I had three options at the time, offers from NJPW, TNA, and WWE. I wanted to wrestle in Japan at the time, so I chose New Japan," explained Will Ospreay. "I'm a very motivated person, and when Kenny (Omega) the (Young) Bucks and KUSHIDA left, I saw an opportunity. That's what led to sitting down and deciding to move here permanently."

