- This week's WWE NXT main event saw the Street Fight between Matt Riddle and Killian Dain end in a huge brawl with various Superstars from the NXT roster, as seen above. Below is post-show video of NXT General Manager William Regal announcing a Street Fight rematch for next Wednesday on the USA Network. Dain and Riddle will battle with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Adam Cole for a future title shot.

- WWE held two dark matches before tonight's NXT episode went live on the USA Network. Angel Garza defeated Raul Mendoza and Damian Priest defeated Kona Reeves. Reeves was busted open during the match and bled heavily. Reeves was helped to the back by officials as fans gave him a standing ovation.

- As Kellie noted, Triple H took to Twitter after this week's big NXT episode and commented on how proud he is. He also used a hashtag for the "Follow That My Friend" line that WWE recently trademarked. He wrote, "You only get one chance to make a first impression. Couldn't be more proud. #FTMF"

Triple H also tweeted during the show to thank fans for NXT trending at #1 worldwide on Twitter. The show trended during both hours.

You can see the full tweets below: