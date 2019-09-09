Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), and Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which starts immediately after RAW. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- AEW PPV buys.

- Ric Flair fighting for "The Man" trademark.

- WWE creative team changes.

And more!

