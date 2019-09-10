ROH Death Before Dishonor takes place on September 27 at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada and some new matches have been added to the card.

Ring of Honor's Number One Contender Tournament will get started at the upcoming PPV featuring: PCO, Bandido, Mark Haskins, Colt Cabana, Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle, Marty Scurll and Kenny King. The first round will take place at the PPV and the next night at the TV tapings in Vegas. The semis and finals will be at Glory By Honor in New Orleans on October 12. The winner will get a shot at the ROH World Championship at Final Battle on December 13 in Baltimore.

Also on the card, WOH World Champion Kelly Klein will face Angelina Love, and Jay Lethal goes up against Jonathan Gresham.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Matt Taven (c) vs. Rush (ROH World Championship)

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Tracy Williams vs. Flip Gordon (ROH World TV Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs Bandido and Mark Haskins (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Angelina Love (WOH World Championship)

* PCO vs. Kenny King (Number One Contender Tournament Match)

* Marty Scurll vs. Colt Cabana (Number One Contender Tournament Match)

* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham