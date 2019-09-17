- As seen above, WWN Live has released video from Josh Briggs vs. WWE NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno from the EVOLVE 128 event back on May 11 in Indianapolis. Briggs will face Ohno in a rematch on September 20 at EVOLVE 135 in Brooklyn.

- WWE has announced Jack Gallagher vs. Brian Kendrick, Lince Dorado vs. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode from Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the announcement on Nese vs. Lorcan, the main event:

Following a shocking loss to Mike Kanellis a few weeks ago on WWE 205 Live, Tony Nese took his frustrations out on Oney Lorcan after the match. The Premier Athlete was irate when his journey to regaining the WWE Cruiserweight Championship hit another roadblock. During an interview, he unloaded on Lorcan, leaving The Boston Brawler out of action ever since.

After referring to Nese as a "lowlife" on Twitter following the attack, Lorcan is ready to take out his own frustrations inside the squared circle during his return tonight. Will Oney be the next obstacle in Tony Nese's quest to regain the Cruiserweight Championship, or is The Premier Athlete's recent change in demeanor enough to stop The Boston Brawler?

Don't miss the most exciting hour on television, WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network.