A recap of the number one contender's matchup from two weeks ago is played, when Humberto Carrillo defeated Oney Lorcan and earned a title opportunity Clash of Champions. The following week, Lince Dorado scored an upset victory over Carrillo, making this Sunday's title match a triple-threat. Afterwards champion Drew Gulak, along with Tony Nese, attacked both Carrillo and Dorado. Commentary asked: "What does this alliance mean for 205 Live?"

Intro song.

Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin, and Aiden English welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. Today's show takes place from Madison Square Garden in New York City. English and Joseph give Maddin a warm welcome.

Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa make their way out for opening tag action. They'll be facing Jack Gallagher and a mystery opponent. Gallagher starts quoting Biggie Smalls, but cuts himself off saying he's not hear to do that. He tells Kendrick that this has given him some time to find a suitable partner. IT'S KUSHIDA.

Brian Kendrick/Akira Tozawa versus Jack Gallagher/KUSHIDA