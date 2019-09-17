Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show, while you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.

Recap of the cruiserweight championship matchup from Sunday's Clash of Champions when Drew Gulak retained the title over Humberto Carrillo and Lince Dorado. After a wild back and forth, Gulak stole the victory by rolling up Dorado. Highlight package ends, sending us to the intro.

Song intro.

Vic Joseph, Aiden English, and Dio Maddin welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. Today's show takes place from Atlanta, Georgia. The Lucha House Party theme goes off, and Lince Dorado makes his way to the ring for our opening contest. He'll be facing Ariya Daivari.

Lince Dorado versus Ariya Daivari