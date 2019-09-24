WWE 205 Live is reportedly moving to Friday nights, according to PWInsider.

Word going around at tonight's SmackDown from the Chase Center in San Francisco is that 205 Live will be moving to Friday nights at 10pm ET on the WWE Network. The change is set to begin as of next week, October 4. This is the same night that SmackDown premieres on FOX, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The current plan is to tape 205 Live after SmackDown goes off the air on Friday nights.

Stay tuned as WWE should be making an official announcement on the future of the cruiserweights show soon.