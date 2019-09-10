- Next Monday's post-RAW edition of "Straight Up Steve Austin" on the USA Network will feature the WWE Hall of Famer hanging out with NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Courtesy of USA, above and below are Top Moments from last night's episode with Austin and comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Mike Kanellis got fans to talking on Twitter earlier today after tweeting about wanting a match with CM Punk.

He wrote, "I want to wrestle @CMPunk"

Punk has not responded to the tweet, and probably won't.

I want to wrestle @CMPunk — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) September 10, 2019

- WWE referees Jason Ayers and DA Brewer revealed on Twitter this week that referee Eddie Orengo was officially called up to the main roster this week, beginning with last night's RAW from Madison Square Garden. They both praised Orengo on Twitter.

Ayers wrote, "So glad to be able to welcome @EddieOrengoWWE to the @wwe main roster team full time today! A shame he's on #RAW and not #SDLive, but I'm incredibly happy for his success and proud to work alongside him!"

Brewer added, "What better place to make your Full Time RAW Debut than in The Garden. Life is WILD, congrats @EddieOrengoWWE #NXTProud"

Orengo wrestled on the indie scene as Bandido Jr. before signing with WWE in 2015.

So glad to be able to welcome @EddieOrengoWWE to the @wwe main roster team full time today! A shame he's on #RAW and not #SDLive, but I'm incredibly happy for his success and proud to work alongside him! pic.twitter.com/yfOhccdZsx — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) September 9, 2019