WWE has been nominated for thirteen Cynopsis Digital Model-D Awards.

The 2019 Cynopsis Digital Model-D Awards ceremony will take place on Friday, November 8 at ThreeSixty in New York City.

The following nominations for WWE were announced today:

Best Over-The-Top Content Service

WWE Network, Crunchyroll, Tubi, FloSports, Smithsonian Channel Plus

Best Use of Augmented Reality Technology

WWE WrestleMania 35 Kickoff in NextVR and Oculus Venues, MTV EMA, Light as a Feather XR an Experience, Henry Danger - Danger Things, Apollo's Moon Shot AR

Best Host In a Web Series or Channel

Cathy Kelley for WWE Now, Erin Lim, Stephanie Gomulka, Take It There with Taylor Rooks, Brad Bernstein, Ashley Graham - Fearless with Ashley Graham

Best Social Media Marketing Campaign: Use of Facebook or Twitter

WWE on Facebook, Countdown to Christmas 2018, First Media, Miracle Worker - Facebook Bot, MTV EMA, NBA on TNT #MyMomentMyCity, Shameless Twitter Hack

Best Social Media Marketing Campaign: Use of Instagram

WWE on Instagram, beIn Sports Farewell Jersey, MTV EMA, MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings, HBCU Level UP, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power - A Hero Will Rise, The Last O.G. - Bigger Picture

Best Category - Specific YouTube Channel

WWE's The Bella Twins YouTube channel, theScore esports, Cool School, Ellen's YouTube Channel, MTV's Wild 'N Out, Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants YouTube

Best Documentary

My Son/Daughter Is a WWE Superstar, theScore presents "Enes the Menace", PeopleTV Special: OPRAH'S DAUGHTERS, Connecting the North, Code & Response, Blowout, 5B

Best Sports Web Video or Series

WWE Now, Archivo R18, Intel Gaming / Overwatch League Player Profile, JBL - Sounds of the City, NCAA.com March Madness Features, Take It There with Taylor Rooks, The E/O by People Are Awesome

Best Web Series

WWE Game Night, My Son/Daughter Is a WWE Superstar, Bikini Bottom Mysteries, Brad Bernstein, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, The JoJo & BowBow Show Show, The Rundown

Most Fan Engaged Channel

WWE on YouTube, WE tv's YouTube channel, Ellen's YouTube Channel, Nickelodeon, Shaqtin' A Fool

Best Web Video

WWE Day Of: Behind the Scenes of WrestleMania 35, This WWE Fan Has Been to Every WrestleMania, The Chi + B/R Kicks Sneaker Shock, @TheBuzzer, One Cent - Penny Hardaway Documentary, 20th Century Fox - Ask Deadpool