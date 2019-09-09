WWE announced today that they have expanded their partnership with Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
The announcement comes as they prepare to begin airing the weekly NXT TV series live from Full Sail Live, which is on the Full Sail University campus in Winter Park.
"Full Sail University has been invaluable to the success of NXT," Triple H said in a press release. "The passion we see from their students inspires our entire NXT roster and staff, and we are excited for the brand's next chapter at Full Sail Live each week."
The WWE - Full Sail partnership began in 2012 and has evolved into new programs for WWE and the students on campus. WWE announced earlier this year, during the 10th Annual FSU Hall of Fame Ceremony and the 40th Anniversary celebration of FS as a University, that they have now awarded their 22nd scholarship to Full Sail students, for a total of $400,000 since May 2012.
Below is the full announcement sent to us today, with comments from Triple H and Full Sail University President Garry Jones:
WWE® AND FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY EXPAND PARTNERSHIP
Orlando, FL., September 9, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Full Sail University have expanded their partnership as NXT® will now emanate weekly from Full Sail Live and air on Wednesday nights live on USA Network at 8/7c starting September 18.
Additional ticket information for all remaining 2019 weekly NXT events can be found at https://nxttickets.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=9.
"WWE is known the world over for being a leader in the entertainment industry, and as an educational partner to Full Sail University, they have served to inspire the next generation of production professionals that are being taught on our campus daily," said Full Sail University President, Garry Jones. "With the latest announcement of NXT emanating from Full Sail Live each week and airing on the USA Network, we look forward to the expanded learning opportunities this will provide to our students."
WWE and Full Sail University began their partnership in 2012. Since that time, Full Sail Live has played host to monthly NXT events, multiple NXT TakeOver specials and the Mae Young Classic and Cruiserweight Classic tournaments. In addition, the partnership has resulted in hundreds of hours of practical production experience for more than 1,200 students, multiple career networking opportunities for students and grads, and WWE has granted more than $400,000 in scholarships to Full Sail University students, which are applied toward the recipient's areas of study within the university. The partnership will continue to deliver real-world experience to students in all facets of broadcasting and television.
NXT launched in 2010 and has risen to become WWE's third global brand alongside Raw® and SmackDown®, hosting nearly 200 live events around the world each year. Airing on Wednesday nights at 8 pm, NXT has been WWE Network's #1 weekly series.
NXT offers a unique blend of authentic in-ring action with exciting and entertaining storylines that feature WWE's hottest up-and-coming Superstars including Adam Cole™, Velveteen Dream™, Shayna Baszler™, Johnny Gargano®, Matt Riddle™, Bianca Belair™, Io Shirai™, Candice LeRae™, Tommaso Ciampa™, Kyle O'Reilly™ and Bobby Fish™. The brand's diverse roster consists of elite athletes from the NFL, collegiate and amateur sports, MMA and international sports such as rugby, kushti and kabaddi. It is also the birthplace to 80 percent of the current Raw and SmackDown rosters including Becky Lynch®, Seth Rollins®, Roman Reigns®, Charlotte Flair®, Bayley®, Sasha Banks®, Alexa Bliss®, Bray Wyatt® and Baron Corbin®.