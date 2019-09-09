WWE announced today that they have expanded their partnership with Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

The announcement comes as they prepare to begin airing the weekly NXT TV series live from Full Sail Live, which is on the Full Sail University campus in Winter Park.

"Full Sail University has been invaluable to the success of NXT," Triple H said in a press release. "The passion we see from their students inspires our entire NXT roster and staff, and we are excited for the brand's next chapter at Full Sail Live each week."

The WWE - Full Sail partnership began in 2012 and has evolved into new programs for WWE and the students on campus. WWE announced earlier this year, during the 10th Annual FSU Hall of Fame Ceremony and the 40th Anniversary celebration of FS as a University, that they have now awarded their 22nd scholarship to Full Sail students, for a total of $400,000 since May 2012.

Below is the full announcement sent to us today, with comments from Triple H and Full Sail University President Garry Jones: