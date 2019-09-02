WWE has announced that the first-ever Women's Championship Showcase will take place on tonight's RAW episode.

The Showcase match will see RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch team with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to battle WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss in a non-title match.

WWE also announced that RAW will see RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman signing their contract for the Universal Title match at WWE Clash of Champions, which will have Rollins defend against Strowman. As noted, that same pay-per-view will see Strowman and Rollins defend their tag titles against the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's Labor Day edition of RAW from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore:

* A new Firefly Fun House episode from Bray Wyatt

* Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman sign their WWE Universal Title match contract for Clash of Champions

* The first-ever Women's Championship Showcase with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss going up against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* Rey Mysterio returns to RAW two weeks after his son stopped him from retiring

* The King of the Ring tournament quarterfinals begin with Baron Corbin vs. Cedric Alexander and Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.