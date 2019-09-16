WWE has announced a storyline fine of $10,000 to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for inadvertently striking a referee at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday night.

Sasha Banks won the match at Clash of Champions by DQ, but Lynch retained the title. Banks was disqualified after laying out a referee with a steel chair shot, which was meant for Banks.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned next for Banks and Lynch on RAW. A Hell In a Cell match has been rumored, but not confirmed.

Below is WWE's storyline announcement on the fine to Lynch: