WWE has announced a storyline fine of $10,000 to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for inadvertently striking a referee at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday night.
Sasha Banks won the match at Clash of Champions by DQ, but Lynch retained the title. Banks was disqualified after laying out a referee with a steel chair shot, which was meant for Banks.
It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned next for Banks and Lynch on RAW. A Hell In a Cell match has been rumored, but not confirmed.
Below is WWE's storyline announcement on the fine to Lynch:
Becky Lynch fined for inadvertently striking a referee
Becky Lynch has been fined $10,000 for inadvertently striking a referee during her Raw Women's Championship Match against Sasha Banks.
The Man had intended to deliver the chair strike to The Boss but ended up hitting the referee instead. After the referee went down, the title match descended into chaos, as the two rivals took their brawl to the concourse.
Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms for any further updates.