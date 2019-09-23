As noted, WWE has announced that Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan will meet face to face on Tuesday's SmackDown as Reigns wants to "clear the air" between the two.

WWE has also announced the following for Tuesday's show from the Chase Center in San Francisco:

* Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Carmella and Charlotte Flair

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston participates in a sitdown interview to discuss his upcoming title defense against Brock Lesnar

Below is the announcement on Kofi's interview: