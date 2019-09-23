As noted, WWE has announced that Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan will meet face to face on Tuesday's SmackDown as Reigns wants to "clear the air" between the two.
WWE has also announced the following for Tuesday's show from the Chase Center in San Francisco:
* Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Carmella and Charlotte Flair
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston participates in a sitdown interview to discuss his upcoming title defense against Brock Lesnar
Below is the announcement on Kofi's interview:
Kofi Kingston to discuss challenger Brock Lesnar in sit-down interview
Brock Lesnar sent a beast of a message to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE when he and Paul Heyman challenged the champion to a Title Match on Oct. 4 and The Beast Incarnate F-5'd Kingston.
The fighting champion has since accepted Lesnar's challenge and will have a special sit-down interview on Tuesday to talk about the anticipated showdown.
Find out what Kingston has to say on SmackDown LIVE, Tuesday on USA Network at 8/7 C.