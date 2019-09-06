- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods and his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel have released their Triple H video to celebrate 2 million subscribers, as seen above. This is Triple H's first-ever UUDD appearance. He discussed games he has at home for his kids, what he's been playing, Star Trek or Star Wars, and more.
- WWE stock was up 3.08% today, closing at $73.57 per share. Today's high was $74.17 and the low was $71.76.
- WWE has announced that Tommaso Ciampa, Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano will be meeting fans at EVOLVE 135 and EVOLVE 136 later this month in New York City. Ciampa and Gargano will also be special guests at the WWN Seminar/Tryout in Brooklyn on Friday, September 20.
As we've noted, EVOLVE 135 and 136 will also feature WWE NXT Superstars Babatunde and Arturo Ruas. WWE announced the following on the events:
Meet Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae at EVOLVE 135 and 136 in New York
For the first time ever, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Candice LeRae will come to EVOLVE Wrestling in New York City for meet-and-greets with fans at two events later this month.
#DIY and LeRae will be in the house at EVOLVE 135, taking place Friday, Sept. 20, in Brooklyn, and EVOLVE 136, happening Saturday, Sept. 21, in Queens. Pricing information for the meet-and-greets can be found at WWNLive.com.
Gargano and Ciampa will also be special guests at the WWN Seminar/Tryout in Brooklyn on the afternoon of Sept. 20. The Seminar/Tryout is open to wrestlers, referees, managers and announcers.
The presence of Johnny Wrestling, The Blackheart and Tenacious C is the icing on the cake when it comes to EVOLVE 135 and 136. Both nights feature stacked lineups involving not only EVOLVE's cutting-edge competitors, but also NXT Superstars like Babatunde and Arturo Ruas, as well as EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory. Theory was announced as a new signee at the WWE Performance Center last month, days after appearing in the audience at TakeOver: Toronto.
Check out the EVOLVE 135 and 136 match cards below. For more details, including ticket information, visit WWNLive.com.
EVOLVE 135 – Friday, Sept. 20 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Nontitle First-Time-Ever Match
EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. NXT Superstar Babatunde
NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas vs. John Silver
Josh Briggs vs. JD Drake
AR Fox vs. Joe Gacy
Evolution's Edge Tournament Match No. 1 – Elimination Match
Sean Maluta vs. Stephen Wolf vs. Karam vs. Anthony Gutierrez
Evolution's Edge Tournament Match No. 2 – Elimination Match
Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren vs. Curt Stallion vs. Brandon Taggart vs. Daniel Garcia
Plus more with EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff, Anthony Henry, Eddie Kingston, Colby Corino, Harlem Bravado, Shotzi Blackheart, Adrian Alanis, Liam Grey and others!
EVOLVE 136 – Saturday, Sept. 21 in Queens, N.Y.
EVOLVE Championship Match
Austin Theory (c) vs. Josh Briggs
Grudge Match
JD Drake vs. Anthony Henry
2-out-of-3 Falls 10-Man Tag Team Match
The Skulk vs. The Unwanted
The finals of the Evolution's Edge Tournament, plus more to be announced with NXT Superstars Arturo Ruas, Babatunde and many others!