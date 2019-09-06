- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods and his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel have released their Triple H video to celebrate 2 million subscribers, as seen above. This is Triple H's first-ever UUDD appearance. He discussed games he has at home for his kids, what he's been playing, Star Trek or Star Wars, and more.

- WWE stock was up 3.08% today, closing at $73.57 per share. Today's high was $74.17 and the low was $71.76.

- WWE has announced that Tommaso Ciampa, Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano will be meeting fans at EVOLVE 135 and EVOLVE 136 later this month in New York City. Ciampa and Gargano will also be special guests at the WWN Seminar/Tryout in Brooklyn on Friday, September 20.

As we've noted, EVOLVE 135 and 136 will also feature WWE NXT Superstars Babatunde and Arturo Ruas. WWE announced the following on the events: